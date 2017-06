* Nifty beginning to show clear signs of lower highs. * Nifty approaching March low of 5,136, and daily close below that level could see index target 5,081, or the 50 percent retracement of December 2011 to February 2012 rally. * Next support seen at 4,951, 61.8 pct retracement of the gains. * Trading volumes have gradually come off since Nifty peak in February 2012. * Nifty's 200-day moving average, last at 5,124.64, has acted as strong support since late January. (krishna.kumar@thomsonreuters.com)