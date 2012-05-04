MUMBAI May 4 India's NSE Index fell to
its lowest level intraday levels since Jan. 30 on Friday after
Junior Finance Minister S.S. Palanimanickam said India is
reviewing its tax treaty with Mauritius.
The review is sparking fears of more foreign selling in
Indian markets given the bulk of overseas investors are believed
to be based in Mauritius to avoid paying capital gain taxes.
India's NSE index fell 1.95 percent, after earlier falling
to as low as 5,082.45 points, its lowest since late January. The
benchmark 30-share BSE index fell 1.97 percent.
The NSE Bank Nifty was down 3.4 percent while the
BSE capital goods index was down 3.9 percent.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by
Rafael Nam)