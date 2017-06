* India's rupee and Brazilian real "like each other's company," says CLSA. * The correlation between two has been "striking" since mid-2011: as the rupee approaches a record low, the real is hovering near 3-year lows, CLSA says. * The BRL and INR both respond to the interplay between commodity prices and global risk on/off, explaining their strong correlation, CLSA argues. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)