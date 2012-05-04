May 4 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc (CBB.N) rose 11 percent in premarket trading after the telecom services company said it was planning to spin off its data center business, CyrusOne, through an IPO to help it repay debt.

Cincinnati Bell, which offers data center colocation services in Cincinnati, Houston, Dallas and Austin, is also looking whether it can conduct the CyrusOne business as a real estate investment trust, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The company, which competes with AT&T Inc (T.N) and Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N), among others, acquired the data center in 2010 for $525 million.

Data center colocation revenue for the first quarter -- which comes from Cincinnati Bell's units CyrusOne, Cyrus One UK Ltd and GramTel Inc -- jumped 21 percent, the company said in a separate statement on Friday. [ID:nASA044A8]

These units together account for nearly 15 percent of total revenue.

The company's shares, which closed at $3.56 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange, rose to $3.95 in premarket trading on Friday.

The stock has declined 15 percent since it hit a more than three-and-a-half-year high on March 27.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

