BRIEF-Kuwait's ALAFCO wins auction to buy 4 Boeing B777-300ER flights
June 11 Alafco Avaiation Lease and Finance Company:
May 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV
Issue Amount 225 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 2, 2017
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 101.145
Payment Date May 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total 1.725 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0739987781
Data supplied by International Insider.
DUBAI, June 11 Qatar’s stock market may start the week with losses after the central bank of the United Arab Emirates ordered UAE banks to apply enhanced due diligence to any accounts they hold with six Qatari banks.