BRIEF-Kuwait's ALAFCO wins auction to buy 4 Boeing B777-300ER flights
June 11 Alafco Avaiation Lease and Finance Company:
May 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Citycon Oyj
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date May 11, 2017
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
Reoffer Yield 4.26 pct
Spread 290 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets & Pohjola Markets
Full fees Undisclosed
Data supplied by International Insider.
DUBAI, June 11 Qatar’s stock market may start the week with losses after the central bank of the United Arab Emirates ordered UAE banks to apply enhanced due diligence to any accounts they hold with six Qatari banks.