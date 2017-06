MUMBAI May 7 The Indian rupee opened lower on Monday as global risk off sentiment trumped the central bank's move to ease forex inflows into the country.

At 0330 GMT, the rupee was trading at 53.68/69 to a dollar as against 53.47/48 Friday close.

The RBI announced late on Friday measures to bolster foreign currency inflows following a sharp fall in the rupee. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)