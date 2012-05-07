May 7 STOCKS ----------------------- The main BSE index fell 1.5 percent to 16,588.32 points, while the Nifty also down 1.5 percent to 5,009.90 points on global risk aversion. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points lower to 8.60 percent as global crude oil prices slump and as U.S. non farm hiring slowed. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee rose to 53.41/42 to dollar vs 53.47/48 close on Friday, on rumored central bank intervention and move to ease forex inflows into the country. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate down 5 basis point at 8.01 percent, while 5-year OIS down 6 basis point at 7.54 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate at 8.35/8.40 percent, from Friday's close of 7.50 percent, as demand for fund increase at the start of new reporting cycle. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)