May 7 STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share BSE index rose 0.48 percent to 16,912.71 points, while the 50-share NSE index added 0.54 percent to 5,114.15 points, after a controversial set of provisions on taxation for foreign investors were deferred by a year. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 8.79 percent 2021 benchmark bond closed at 8.69 percent from its 8.62 percent close on Friday. The expected introduction of a new benchmark and continued liquidity tightness weighed on debt markets on Monday, but the late bond purchase announcement from the central bank could spur price gains on Tuesday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee rose 1.08 percent against the dollar, its biggest daily gain since March 27, to settle at 52.9050/9150 from Friday's close of 53.47/48, after the country postponed controversial rules on foreign taxation by a year. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate fell 4 basis points to 8.02 percent, while the 5-year OIS lost 8 basis point to 7.52 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's inter-bank call rate closed sharply higher at 8.40/8.50 percent on Monday from the seven-month low of 7.50 percent hit at the end of last week as banks scrambled to borrow at the start of the new two-week reporting cycle.