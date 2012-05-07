BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Diamond Foods Inc named food and beverage industry veteran Brian Driscoll as its new CEO, replacing interim chief Rick Wolford.
Driscoll joins the company after a stint as CEO of Hostess Brands, which recently filed for bankruptcy protection.
Diamond, maker of Pop Secret popcorn and Kettle chips, removed its CEO and CFO in February after a probe by its audit committee found that the company improperly accounted for payments to walnut growers.
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.