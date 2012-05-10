By Melanie Lee
BEIJING May 10 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), the
world's largest online retailer, is prepared to run losses in
China to secure a position among the top three players by sales
in the country's cut-throat but booming e-commerce market, its
China chief said on Thursday.
China's $36 billion e-commerce industry is hyper-competitive
with online retailers and marketplaces such as Dangdang Inc
DANG.N, 360buy and Alibaba Group's Taobao Mall frequently
launching price wars and marketing campaigns to win market
share.
The latest salvo was fired by Taobao Mall earlier this week
when it said it will spend 200 million yuan ($31.7 million) to
subsidise a four-month home appliances and electronics
promotion, to compete with 360buy.
"We are not so concerned about when we make money or how
much money we make," Amazon's Wang Hanhua told Reuters in an
interview.
"We tend to take a very long-term view of things. We believe
that China's e-commerce eventually will be huge. It's not going
to be a winner-takes-all market...We will definitely aim for the
top three in China," he said.
Figuring out where Amazon ranks now is tricky. The company
reported $5.76 billion in first-quarter sales from international
sites including China, but it does not break down results by
country. Wang declined to provide figures for China.
Industry data that measures market share in China is
calculated according to transaction volume, not sales. Based on
those figures, Amazon trails far behind 360buy, which controls
half the business-to-consumer online market to Amazon's 7
percent.
Although Amazon's China business is still relatively small,
sales are growing at a triple-digit rate, making it the
company's fastest-growing national market, Wang said. Amazon
declined to say how many people it employs in China.
The company has a history of incurring losses while building
up its business. It became a dot-com darling in the late 1990s
thanks to explosive U.S. sales growth, but after years of losses
investors began to question whether it would ever become
profitable.
It eventually did, but repeating that feat in China may
prove even tougher because Amazon must compete with
well-established companies.
PRICE WARS
Wang said Amazon will not shy away from price wars to match
competitors in a market where losses are common because China's
e-commerce players spend heavily on marketing to draw customers
at the expense of margins. Amazon plans to increase its
marketing spending by about 50 percent this year, but Wang
declined to provide figures.
Amazon bought Joyo.com in 2004 for $75 million and turned it
into its main China unit. Last year, it changed its branding,
dropping the Joyo name in favour of Amazon China, and shortened
its local Chinese website to "www.z.cn".
Its popular Kindle device, an e-book reader, is not
available in China, but Wang said the company is in talks with
Chinese publishers on content deals before launching the device,
which he hopes will happen in less than two years.
One area Amazon may have an advantage over domestic
competitors is logistics - making sure purchases made online are
delivered swiftly. The company has built 11 fulfillment centres
that handle warehousing, inventory management and logistics,
more than its rivals, Wang said.
That advantage may not last. Alibaba said last year it would
invest between $3 billion and $4.5 billion on logistics.
The stiff competition does not seem to worry Wang who says
that in calls with Amazon's founder, Jeff Bezos, the discussion
centers on the Chinese consumer, not the company's performance.
Amazon's China race "is not a sprint," Wang said. "This is a
marathon."
(Editing by Emily Kaiser)
