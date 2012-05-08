May 8 STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share BSE index was down 1.8 percent at 16,594.65 points, while the 50-share NSE index was 1.9 percent lower at 5,015.10 points, led by a fall in technology shares and Reliance Industries. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 8.79 percent 2021 benchmark bond yield was at 8.58 percent, down 11 basis points from its 8.69 percent close on Monday, after the Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly said it would buy 120 billion rupees of bonds via open market purchases. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was at 53.25/26, down from Monday's close of 52.9150/9250, after a large fall in local stocks raised concerns over foreign fund outflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate was flat at 8.02 percent, while the 5-year OIS was down 1 basis point at 7.51 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's inter-bank call rate was broadly unchanged at 8.45/8.50 percent versus 8.40/8.50 percent on Monday, compared with the seven-month low of 7.50 percent hit at the end of last week, as banks scrambled to borrow at the start of a new two-week reporting cycle. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)