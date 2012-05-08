May 8 STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share BSE index was down 1.8 percent at
16,594.65 points, while the 50-share NSE index was 1.9
percent lower at 5,015.10 points, led by a fall in technology
shares and Reliance Industries.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 8.79 percent 2021 benchmark bond yield was
at 8.58 percent, down 11 basis points from its 8.69 percent
close on Monday, after the Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly
said it would buy 120 billion rupees of bonds via open market
purchases.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee was at 53.25/26, down from Monday's close
of 52.9150/9250, after a large fall in local stocks raised
concerns over foreign fund outflows.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
India's 1-year OIS rate was flat at 8.02
percent, while the 5-year OIS was down 1 basis
point at 7.51 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's inter-bank call rate was broadly unchanged
at 8.45/8.50 percent versus 8.40/8.50 percent on Monday,
compared with the seven-month low of 7.50 percent hit at the end
of last week, as banks scrambled to borrow at the start of a new
two-week reporting cycle.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)