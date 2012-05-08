May 08(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Tele2 AB

Guarantor Tele2 Sverige AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 800 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 15, 2017

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price 99.891

ISIN XS0782393796

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 15, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 285bp

Issue price Par

ISIN XS0782395734

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date May 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Handlesbanken Capital Markets & Nordea

Markets

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.