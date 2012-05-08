STOCKS
-----------------------
The 30-share BSE index fell 2.17 percent to
16,546.18 points, while the 50-share NSE index lost 2.23
percent to 4999.95 points, posting its biggest fall since Feb.
27, as analysts warned about the continued lack of clarity
regarding taxation for foreign investors.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's 10-year federal bond yield eased to its lowest in
more than two weeks on Tuesday on hopes liquidity would improve
as the central bank plans to buy debt through open market
operations later this week.
Benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond closed at
8.54 percent, a level last seen on April 23. It closed at 8.69
percent on Monday.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee fell on worries foreign investors would not be
swayed by the government's move to address their concerns over
taxation, sparking a tumble in domestic stocks and fears of
continued outflows.
The rupee fell 0.4 percent against the dollar to
53.12/13, weakening from its Monday close of 52.9050/9150.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
India's 1-year OIS rate and the 5-year OIS
were down 1 basis points each at 8.01 percent and
7.51 percent, respectively.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's inter-bank call rate closed lower at
8.30/8.35 percent from Monday's close of 8.40/8.50 percent, as
the rush for funds seen at the start of a new two-week reporting
cycle waned on expectations for improved liquidity next week.
