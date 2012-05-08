STOCKS ----------------------- The 30-share BSE index fell 2.17 percent to 16,546.18 points, while the 50-share NSE index lost 2.23 percent to 4999.95 points, posting its biggest fall since Feb. 27, as analysts warned about the continued lack of clarity regarding taxation for foreign investors. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year federal bond yield eased to its lowest in more than two weeks on Tuesday on hopes liquidity would improve as the central bank plans to buy debt through open market operations later this week. Benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond closed at 8.54 percent, a level last seen on April 23. It closed at 8.69 percent on Monday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee fell on worries foreign investors would not be swayed by the government's move to address their concerns over taxation, sparking a tumble in domestic stocks and fears of continued outflows. The rupee fell 0.4 percent against the dollar to 53.12/13, weakening from its Monday close of 52.9050/9150. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate and the 5-year OIS were down 1 basis points each at 8.01 percent and 7.51 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's inter-bank call rate closed lower at 8.30/8.35 percent from Monday's close of 8.40/8.50 percent, as the rush for funds seen at the start of a new two-week reporting cycle waned on expectations for improved liquidity next week. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)