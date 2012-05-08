Vegoil prices:Solvent Extractors Assn,India May-08 Bangalore, May 08 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 52200 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 34000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 39860 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 37500 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 30750 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 66500 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 26400 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 20400 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16300 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8900 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 24900 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 6350 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 7500 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 29500 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 14000 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 16400 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 572 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 263 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 340 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 83 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 160 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 30200 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14100 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 15700 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 4400 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 1128 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 1163 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 1115 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 1145 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1268 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1268 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1330 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 122000 2. Rapeseed Oil 78700 3. Sunflower Oil 66500 4. Kardi Oil 91000 5. Linseed Oil 77000 6. Sesame Oil 87500 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 67600 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 69000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 59500 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 65700 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 68000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 61400 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 68800 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) NQ 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) NQ 4. SE Neem Oil 82500 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 69500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil NQ 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 71500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 69000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 74000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 123000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 1075 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 1115 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 61000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1310 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified