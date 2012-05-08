BANGALORE, May 08 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(FINE)---------------------- ICS-101(Below 20MM) 34200 ICS-201 (Below 20mm) 35200 ICS-102 (22mm) 26000 ICS-103 (22MM) 29700 ICS-104 (24mm) UNQ ICS-202 (25mm) 33600 ICS-105 (25mm) 29000 ICS-105 (27mm) UNQ ICS-106 (28MM) 34500 ICS-107 (29MM) 35200 ICS-108 (30MM) UNQ ICS-109 (32MM) 35800 ICS-110 (34MM) 34200 ICS-301 (26mm) 34700