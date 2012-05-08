BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) May 08 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 2950/3012 2922/2982 MEDIUM 30 3040/3161 3002/3151
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues