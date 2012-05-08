Fitch Affirms Ethiopia at 'B'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ethiopia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Ethiopia's senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Ethiopia's rating at 'B' is weighed down by low d