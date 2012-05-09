MUMBAI, May 9 STOCKS ----------------------- The main 30-share BSE index fell 0.25 percent at 16,513 points, and the 50-share NSE index was down 0.21 percent at 4,990.20 points, led by declines in Reliance Industries and banking stocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 2021 bond fell to 8.52 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.54 percent. The central bank will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) of government bonds on Friday via open market operations, while also selling 150 billion rupees of bonds on behalf of the government. [ID: nI8E8FI03G] RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee fell on Wednesday as renewed concerns about the euro zone battered riskier assets, setting up the prospect of continued intervention from the central bank. The rupee was at 53.57 to the dollar versus its Tuesday close of 53.12/13. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate flat at 8.01 percent, while 5-year OIS flat as well at 7.51 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate at 8.30/8.35 percent, flat from Tuesday's close, as the rush for funds seen at the start of a new two-week reporting cycle waned on expectations for improved liquidity next week. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)