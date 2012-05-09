MUMBAI, May 9 STOCKS ----------------------- The main 30-share BSE index up 0.14 percent at 16,569.59 points, and the 50-share NSE index was 0.03 percent higher at 5,003.05 points, led by gains in ITC and technology shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 2021 bond now up 3 basis points at 8.57 percent on profit-taking, ahead of 150 billion rupee bond sale on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee fell as renewed concerns about the euro zone battered riskier assets, setting up the prospect of continued intervention from the central bank. The rupee was at 53.47/48 to the dollar versus its Tuesday close of 53.12/13. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 8.00 percent, while 5-year OIS flat at 7.51 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate at 8.30/8.35 percent, flat from Tuesday's close, as the rush for funds seen at the start of a new two-week reporting cycle waned on expectations for improved liquidity next week on open market operation-related inflows. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)