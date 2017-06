MUMBAI May 9 * India OIS rates rise, with 1-year and 5-year rates up 3 basis points each, at 8.04 pct and 7.54 pct, respectively. * Dealers say a rise in bond yields in late session triggers paying in swap rates. * Cash continues to be tight with repo borrowings at 1.18 trillion rupees. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)