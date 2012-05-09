BRIEF-Aarvee Denims & Exports gets insurance settlement related to fire
* Aarvee Denims And Exports says w.r.t fire incidence, United India Insurance Company Limited has settled claim and paid 67.4 million rupees
MUMBAI May 9 India's central bank likely sold dollars via state-run banks around 53.80 rupee levels, five dealers said.
The Reserve Bank of India has been actively propping up the rupee over the last few sessions as the domestic currency moves towards its lifetime low of 54.30 hit in mid-December. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Says Tata Motors resolves long-term wage settlement issue in Sanand