May 9 UBS downgraded the global semiconductor sector to "neutral" as it expects the increase in chip inventories across OEMs coupled with weak consumer spending to keep demand suppressed for now.

The brokerage lowered its 2012 revenue growth estimate to 1 percent from 3 percent, but expects the sector to grow more than 8.5 percent next year.

UBS also downgraded Marvell Technology (MRVL.O) and Analog Devices (ADI.O) to "neutral." It cut its rating on Marvell on falling hard drive prices, and on Analog Devices to reflect uncertain industrial demand.

UBS, however, retained its top rating on most chip stocks, including Intel Corp (INTC.O), Advanced Micro Devices AMD.N Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS).

Shaky economies in Europe and the United States and a lower hard disk shipments for most of the first-half of 2012 have constrained demand for PCs — one of the biggest and most lucrative chip market. Global economic uncertainty has also crimpled demand for chips used in industrial applications.

The brokerage estimated that the consensus 2012 earnings estimates for all semiconductor companies combined have declined 0.3 percent, but expects a rebound in demand in the third-quarter.

Shares of Marvell and Analog Devices were down more than 2 percent in morning trade. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index .SOX was down 1.68 percent.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Tenzin Pema)

