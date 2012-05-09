May 9 India's central bank eased restrictions on
the usage of foreign currency deposits on Wednesday, just days
after its move to relax the interest rate ceiling on such
deposits.
The Reserve Bank of India has allowed banks to use funds
from foreign currency non-resident deposits as collateral
against lending to related local residents.
The funds in the foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) can be
used for foreign exchange needs or for working capital needs in
Indian rupees for exporters and corporates, the RBI said, a move
that could help attract dollar inflows.
On Friday, the central bank had eased the interest rate
ceiling on some FCNR deposits to boost foreign currency inflows,
following a sharp fall in the rupee.
The rupee on Friday fell to 53.92 to the dollar
-its lowest in 2012, and has lost almost 9 percent since March.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)