May 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date May 25, 2017

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 101.225

Payment Date May 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Rabobank International & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Netherlands

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure IPMA 2

Cross Default No

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

