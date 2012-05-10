* Shares weaken after-hours
* Results beat forecasts, but Q4 outlook disappoints
* Investors concerned about tech spending
* CEO says customers concerned about Europe
(Adds product orders)
By Nicola Leske
May 9 Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) forecast
quarterly earnings below Wall Street's expectations,
accentuating concerns about global technology spending and the
network equipment maker's ability to weather persistent economic
weakness.
Shares in the company, which relies on government and
corporate spending on Internet gear, slid more than 8 percent
after hours, despite beating analysts' third-quarter earnings
estimates by a penny.
The company, which Chief Executive John Chambers a year ago
admitted had "lost its way" after several quarters of sub-par
growth, forecast revenue growth of 2 to 5 percent in the fourth
quarter.
That translates into revenue of about $11.4 billion to
almost $11.8 billion this quarter, lagging Wall Street's average
forecast of $12 billion.
Cisco also estimated earnings of 44 to 46 cents a share,
excluding items, in the fiscal fourth quarter ending in July.
Wall Street analysts had on average expected 49 cents a share.
Chambers acknowledged that it was it was "really hard to
read" what would happen in the second half the year but added
that customers have said their plans were to spend more in that
period.
"However, in the very next sentence they said we are waiting
to see what happens in Europe and what happens with government
policy," Chambers said, adding that customers had grown more
conservative.
Recession in the euro zone is forecast to last until the
third quarter before modest growth returns, a Reuters survey
showed, but the median outlook masks a wide spread of opinion,
with bears forecasting contraction out to late 2013. [EUGDPQ]
Analysts warned that technology spending by enterprises and
governments remained weak, with European and U.S. economies
still on shaky ground.
"There is definitely some macro impact. But Cisco is also
facing tougher competition from rival HP,” said Global Equities
Research analyst Trip Chowdhry.
“HP hit bottom and they are on their way up. They have
become smarter,” he said. “On the other hand, Cisco is suffering
from stagnation. They are laying people off. How are you going
to innovate and win if you are laying people off? Their
remaining employees aren't motivated to win.”
NONE TOO SHABBY?
Shares in Cisco, whose rivals include Hewlett-Packard Co
(HPQ.N) and Juniper Networks (JNPR.N), slid to $17.23 in
extended trading from a close of $18.78 on Nasdaq.
Analysts had counted on a solid quarter driven by U.S.
enterprise and commercial demand, as well as gains in the router
and switches markets, offsetting weakness in the public sector
and Europe.
Total third-quarter revenue rose 6.6 percent from the
year-ago quarter to $11.59 billion, compared with a Street view
of $11.58 billion, the company said on Wednesday. It posted a 5
percent jump in revenue from its core business of network
switching in the same quarter.
In its Europe, Middle East and Africa region, revenue rose
just 4.6 percent, while Americas revenue was up an even more
anemic 3.2 percent from a year earlier.
Product orders in the Americas grew 5 percent
year-over-year. Overall product orders in Europe, the Middle
East and Africa were flat although they grew 12 percent in
emerging markets in that region. That includes Russia, where
orders were up 22 percent.
Earnings, excluding items, were 48 cents per share compared
with the average estimate of 47 cents a share as compiled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"It’s not too shabby, considering the choppy environment we
are in," said Mark Sue, analyst at RBC Capital Market.
"Still, the global macro storm clouds are gathering and it
remains to be seen if Cisco can use its new-found execution
prowess to navigate this difficult environment."
