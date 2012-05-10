SINGAPORE May 10 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd sold two June loading naphtha cargoes to Total and Glencore at premiums of nearly 20 percent less than May cargoes, reflecting a weaker naphtha market, traders said on Thursday.

The state-owned company sold a 35,000-tonne cargo for loading from Mumbai over June 3-5 to Glencore at a cash premium of just over $37 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, they said.

It also sold a 35,000-tonne cargo to be loaded from Kochi over June 8-11 to Total at a similar premium, they added.

BPCL last sold a similar-sized parcel for loading from Mumbai over May 23-25 to Marubeni at a premium of about $45 a tonne.

Softer demand from Taiwan due to maintenance at a cracker and higher supplies from India have weakened the Asian naphtha market this week.

Taiwan's CPC will permanently shut a 230,000 tonnes per year (tpy) cracker at the end of May while its new 700,000 tpy cracker will only start-up next year.

Supplies were seen higher as India is expected to export more next month as MRPL, which had shut its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant following water shortages, has restarted two of three crude units. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Miral Fahmy)