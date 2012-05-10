SINGAPORE May 10 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp
Ltd sold two June loading naphtha cargoes to Total and
Glencore at premiums of nearly 20 percent less than May cargoes,
reflecting a weaker naphtha market, traders said on Thursday.
The state-owned company sold a 35,000-tonne cargo for
loading from Mumbai over June 3-5 to Glencore at a cash premium
of just over $37 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis, they said.
It also sold a 35,000-tonne cargo to be loaded from Kochi
over June 8-11 to Total at a similar premium, they added.
BPCL last sold a similar-sized parcel for loading from
Mumbai over May 23-25 to Marubeni at a premium of about $45 a
tonne.
Softer demand from Taiwan due to maintenance at a cracker
and higher supplies from India have weakened the Asian naphtha
market this week.
Taiwan's CPC will permanently shut a 230,000 tonnes per year
(tpy) cracker at the end of May while its new 700,000 tpy
cracker will only start-up next year.
Supplies were seen higher as India is expected to export
more next month as MRPL, which had shut its 300,000 barrels per
day (bpd) plant following water shortages, has restarted two of
three crude units.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Miral Fahmy)