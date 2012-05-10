May 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 23, 2017

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 101.51

Payment Date May 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Banking Group

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Data supplied by International Insider.