May 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower UBS AG (London Branch)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 16, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp

Reoffer price 99.8

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 60bp

Payment Date May 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

Data supplied by International Insider.