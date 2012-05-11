(Updates to market close, adds analysts, background)
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, May 11 Shares in Sony Corp (6758.T)
slumped more than 7 percent to near 32-year lows, as investors
doubted t h e Japanese consumer electronics giant has a strategy
to fix its loss-making TV business and compete in the smartphone
market against Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Samsung Electronics
<(005930.KS).
The last time Sony shares were this low, in the summer of
1980, its first Walkman portable cassette player had just gone
on sale in the United States.
The maker of Bravia TVs, Vaio laptops and PlayStation games
consoles on Thursday posted a record annual loss of $5.7
billion, but forecast a first profit in five years as it looks
to halve losses at its ailing TV business. The profit forecast
was below analysts' expectations.
Japanese firms, which long dominated the global TV industry,
have been overtaken by Samsung and LG Electronics (066570.KS),
which are rolling out next-generation sets using organic light
emitting display (OLED), in a reshaping of Asia's flat panel
sector. A stronger yen, which erodes the value of exports, has
also not helped.
"(In the past) if you wanted a top quality TV you had to buy
a Sharp, Panasonic or Sony. Those days are gone," Steve Durose,
Senior Director and Head of Asia-Pacific at Fitch Ratings, told
Reuters last month.
"I didn't see anything positive in there (Sony's results),"
said a trader at a U.S. bank. "There's really nothing in there
that can justify buying the stock. You see the loss narrowing in
the TV business. That's fine, but I don't see any future in the
TV business, so it doesn't matter what they do."
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Asian giants wrestle for TV control [ID:nL3E8FN36P]
SPECIAL REPORT: The Sony Schism [ID:nL3E8ER4PL]
GRAPHIC: Sony earnings r.reuters.com/rah28s
Sony eyes profits, to halve TV losses [ID:nL4E8GAC1F]
Panasonic forecasts rebound [ID:nL4E8GA361]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Shares of Panasonic Corp (6752.T), which makes Viera TVs,
also fell, 1.6 percent, to their lowest close in more than three
decades. After the market closed, Panasonic also posted a record
annual loss, of $9.7 billion, and predicted a return to profit
this year after a heavy bout of cost-cutting and restructuring.
Sharp, Japan's other main TV manufacturer, fell 5.1 percent
to its lowest close since November 1979.
TOO OPTIMISTIC?
Analysts said the Sony results were largely neutral while
its forecasts looked optimistic.
"We see no catalyst that might spur a sustained (share)
rally," Deutsche Bank analyst Yasuo Nakane wrote in a note.
Shiro Mikoshiba, Nomura Equity Research analyst, wrote: "We
still regard downsizing and product strategies worthy of the
Sony brand as indispensable preconditions of any share price
upside."
While Mikoshiba sees a sharp profit rebound towards the end
of this calendar year, "uncertainty surrounding sales of core
products, including TVs, smartphones and digital cameras (means)
we're unable to pin down a turning point for the share price."
"In our view, guidance for profit improvement in digital
cameras, games, li-ion batteries and smartphones looks
optimistic and we see downside risk," Goldman Sachs analysts
wrote in a client note, keeping their 'sell' rating on the
stock. "We think TV losses may be smaller than the company
forecasts ... but we see significant downside risk to overall
guidance."
The U.S. bank trader said Sony's forecast of 33 million
smartphone shipments in the year to next March looked optimistic
given that its supplier, Qualcomm (QCOM.O), faced capacity
constraints and the firm's priority is to supply Apple, which
could leave Sony without enough smartphone chips to meet its
target.
Sony carried a 12-month forward price-to-book ratio of 0.56,
slightly below Panasonic’s 0.64 and Sharp’s 0.67, Datastream
data showed - all way below the electronics sector’s IELEC.T
1.08.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Ian Geoghegan)
((dominic.lau@thomsonreuters.com)(+81 3 6441 1917)(Reuters
Messaging: dominic.lau.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))
Keywords: SONY/SHARES
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.