MUMBAI, May 11 STOCKS ----------------------- The main 30-share BSE index fell 0.89 percent to 16,273.05 points, and the 50-share NSE index was down 0.95 percent at 4.918.15 points, after March factory output unexpectedly contracted. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 2021 bond yield fell 3 basis point to 8.53 percent, as caution prevails ahead of the 150 billion rupees debt auction and the 120 billion rupees open market operations (OMO). RUPEE -------------- USD/INR gained to 53.62/64 versus its 53.44/45 close on Thursday following the industrial output data, but gains capped by expectations the RBI will not let pair breach above 54 in the short-term as shown by recent interventions. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- In India's OIS rates, the 1-year was flat at 8.06 percent and the 5-year fell 2 basis point at 7.54 percent, as investors look ahead to the debt auction and the OMO. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's inter-bank call rate at 8.25/8.30 percent from its previous close of 8.20/8.30 percent on Thursday. Traders are expecting liquidity inflows early next week after the central bank's OMO. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)