MUMBAI, May 11 STOCKS
-----------------------
The main 30-share BSE index fell 0.89 percent to
16,273.05 points, and the 50-share NSE index was down
0.95 percent at 4.918.15 points, after March factory output
unexpectedly contracted.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 2021 bond yield fell 3 basis
point to 8.53 percent, as caution prevails ahead of the 150
billion rupees debt auction and the 120 billion rupees open
market operations (OMO).
RUPEE
--------------
USD/INR gained to 53.62/64 versus its 53.44/45 close on
Thursday following the industrial output data, but gains capped
by expectations the RBI will not let pair breach above 54 in the
short-term as shown by recent interventions.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
In India's OIS rates, the 1-year was flat at
8.06 percent and the 5-year fell 2 basis point at
7.54 percent, as investors look ahead to the debt auction and
the OMO.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's inter-bank call rate at 8.25/8.30 percent
from its previous close of 8.20/8.30 percent on Thursday.
Traders are expecting liquidity inflows early next week after
the central bank's OMO.
