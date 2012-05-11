May 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Issuer GPB Eurobond Finance PLC

Borrower Gazprombank OJSC

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date May 17, 2017

Coupon 5.625 pct

Yield 5.625 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 452.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mids-swaps, equivalent to

484.6 bp over the 0.875 pct April

2017 CT5

Payment Date May 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, GPB Financial Services, GSI

& Mitsubishi

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN XS0783291221

