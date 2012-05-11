UPDATE 1-Oil stabilizes after steep falls, but supply glut prevails
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Adds comment, data; updates prices)
Banpu Pcl :
* Expects earnings to recover in the second half thanks to better coal exports from its mines in Australia which were hit by a port strike in the first quarter, Chief Executive Chanin Vongkusolkit told reporters.
* Sees average gross margin for 2012 close to last year's 44 percent.
* Aims to increase coal sales volume by 4 million tonnes in 2013 from estimated coal sales volume of 47-48 million tonnes for 2012.
(Reporting by Pisit Chanplayngam; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Adds comment, data; updates prices)
DUBAI, June 9 Qatar dismissed allegations of support for Islamist militancy on Friday after four Arab states, which cut ties with Qatar earlier this week, put the emirate on a "terror finance watch list".