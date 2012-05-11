May 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Municipality Finance PLC

Guarantor Municipality Guarantee Board

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 8, 2027

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 101.45

Payment Date June 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law UK

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer EMTN programme

ISIN CH0185097083

