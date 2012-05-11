BRIEF-China SCE Property Holdings updates on contracted sales for May
* In May 2017, contracted sales amounted to RMB3.101 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Municipality Finance PLC
Guarantor Municipality Guarantee Board
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 8, 2027
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 101.45
Payment Date June 8, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law UK
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer EMTN programme
ISIN CH0185097083
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* In May 2017, contracted sales amounted to RMB3.101 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to buy a Tokyo-based real estate for sale, at an undisclosed price