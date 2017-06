*USD/INR holding stable around 53.54/55 after volatile week, with the cross closing at 53.44/45 on Thursday. * Senior traders cite rumours of dealers having booked big losses in inter-bank spot markets on Thursday, which triggered stop-losses. * No definitive signs of RBI selling dollars in the session, but traders keenly watching last hour of trade as central bank has tended to step in late in the session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)