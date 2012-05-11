May 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Sixt Aktiengesellschaft

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date May 16, 2018

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer 99.847

Reoffer Yield 3.77 pct

Spread 255 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 309.6bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date May 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB & Commerzbank

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1PGPF8

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.