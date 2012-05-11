May 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Daimler International Finance B.V.
Guarantor Daimler AG
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date May 22 2015
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 100.862
Payment Date May 22 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
