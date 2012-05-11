MUMBAI, May 11 STOCKS ----------------------- The main 30-share BSE index fell 0.77 percent to 16,292.98 points, and the 50-share NSE index was down 0.74 percent at 4,928.90 points, led by continued selling in blue chips after a contraction in factory output. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 2021 bond yield ended unchanged at 8.56 percent, ahead of crucial April headline inflation data on Monday. Yields fell in intraday trade after March industrial output showed a contraction, raising hopes for monetary easing. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee fell, posting its longest weekly losing streak since the 2008 global financial crisis, after data showing a contraction in factory output for March added to worries about the country's economic outlook. The rupee ended at 53.63/64 to the dollar, after it had closed at 53.44/45 on Thursday. It fell 0.3 percent for the week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate was down 2 basis points to 8.04 percent and the 5-year rate fell 5 basis points to 7.51 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's inter-bank call rate rose to 8.30/8.35 percent from its previous close of 8.20/8.30 percent, as liquidity conditions remained strained despite the central bank's bond purchases. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)