Sri Lankan rupee steady on inward remittances; stocks down
COLOMBO, June 9 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Friday in tepid trade as mild inward remittances offset dollar demand from importers, dealers said.
May 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower KFW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Euro
Maturity Date May 21, 2021
Coupon 6-month Euribor flat
Issue price 100.490
Reoffer price 100.490
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 6bp
Payment Date May 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA(Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1MBB88
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
COLOMBO, June 9 The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Friday in tepid trade as mild inward remittances offset dollar demand from importers, dealers said.
* A RECRUITMENT PROCESS FOR A NEW CEO WILL BE INITIATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)