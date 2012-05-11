May 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower KFW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Euro

Maturity Date May 21, 2021

Coupon 6-month Euribor flat

Issue price 100.490

Reoffer price 100.490

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 6bp

Payment Date May 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA(Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1MBB88

