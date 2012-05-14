MUMBAI, May 14 STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark index rose 0.42 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also up 0.4 percent as traders await April inflation data, due around 0630GMT, for possible rate clues. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges 2 basis points lower to 8.54 percent in early trade ahead of inflation data. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee now marginally higher at 53.60/61 to dollar vs 53.63/64 close on Friday as local stocks opened positive. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate down 4 basis point at 8.00 percent, while 5-year OIS down 1 basis point at 7.50 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate at 8.25/8.30 percent, down 5 basis points from Friday's close at the start of the second week of the reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)