MUMBAI, May 14 STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark index down 0.66 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also lower by 0.77 percent after stronger-than-expected April inflation data reduces expectations for rate cuts.. A weak open in European stocks also weighs. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points higher at 8.55 percent after April inflation data. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee lower at 53.7350/7450 to dollar vs 53.63/64 close on Friday as local stocks extend losses. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate now up 1 basis point at 8.05 percent, while 5-year OIS down 2 basis point at 7.49 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate at 8.20/8.25 percent, broadly unchanged from Friday's close at the start of the second week of the reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)