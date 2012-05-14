Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co IFS at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' ('Strong') Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of RGA Reinsurance Company (RGA Reinsurance). Fitch has also affirmed the senior debt ratings of Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (RGA) at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. The ratings were affirmed because RGA continues to maintain its strong busine