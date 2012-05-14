May 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of multi tranche priced on Monday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 193 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 15, 2019
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.887
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 36 bp
Over the Swiss Government
ISIN CH0185996458
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 448 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 24, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 103.631
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 13 bp
Over the Swiss Government
Notes The issue size will total 830 Swiss francs
When fungible
ISIN CH0185996417
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 82 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 21, 2028
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 103.429
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 40 bp
Over the Swiss Government
Notes The issue size will total 737 Swiss francs
When fungible
ISIN CH0185996524
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date May 31, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Raiffeisen & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
