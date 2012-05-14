Vegoil prices:Solvent Extractors Assn,India May-14 Bangalore, May 14 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 51000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 32500 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 37690 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 37000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 31250 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 66500 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 25500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 20200 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16200 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8900 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 24000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 6400 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 7500 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 28600 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 13200 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 16200 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 555 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 260 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 340 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 82 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 155 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 29800 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 13800 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 15700 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 4350 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 1050 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 1090 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 1035 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 1070 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1218 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1230 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1325 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 118000 2. Rapeseed Oil 77200 3. Sunflower Oil 66500 4. Kardi Oil 91000 5. Linseed Oil 77000 6. Sesame Oil 85000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 66600 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 68500 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 58000 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 63500 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 66500 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 59200 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 65200 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) NQ 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) NQ 4. SE Neem Oil 82500 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 68500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil NQ 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 70500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 67000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 73500 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 120000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 1030 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 1070 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 59000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1250 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified