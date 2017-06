MUMBAI, May 15 * India OIS rates fall, with 1-year down 4 basis points at 8.00 pct and 5-year rates down 3 basis points at 7.45 pct. * Front-end of the OIS curve eases more after RBI says to buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) in bonds via open market operations, its second such action in as many weeks * OMOs seen intended to offset rupee liquidity impact from RBI's dollar sales in FX markets. * The longer-end also eases, despite higher-than-expected WPI on Monday, as interest rate expectations remain unaltered because of more muted gains in core inflation. * Cash continues to be tight with repo borrowings at 1.1 trillion rupees on Monday. ($1 = 53.8450 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)