May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volkswagen AG
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 120 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date May 28, 2014
Coupon 8.75 pct
Payment Date May 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN XS0784911835
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.