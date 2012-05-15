May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV
Guarantor Volkswagen FS AG
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date October 23, 2015
Coupon 2.00 pct
Issue price 99.787
Reoffer price 99.787
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT
Payment Date May 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & GSI
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN XS0784809393
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.