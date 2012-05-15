May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower NRW Bank
Guarantor Land of Nordrhein Westfalen
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.685
Payment Date May 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS078510331
