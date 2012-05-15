May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower NRW Bank

Guarantor Land of Nordrhein Westfalen

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.685

Payment Date May 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS078510331

Data supplied by International Insider.