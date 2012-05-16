Mumbai May 16 STOCKS

India's benchmark index dropped 1.5 percent while the 50-share NSE index was down 1.5 percent, tracking a downturn in global equities and as the drop in the rupee to five-month lows added to the risk aversion.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 3 basis points to 8.47 percent on a safe-haven bid, and as the fall in global crude oil prices was seen further easing inflationary pressures.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee fell below Tuesday's low of 54.15 to an intraday session low of 54.27, and almost breaching a record low of 54.30, but suspected intervention from the central bank sparked a rebound.

The rupee was last trading at 54.23/235 versus its Tuesday close of 53.79.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

India's 1-year OIS rate down 4 basis point at 7.99 percent, while 5-year OIS fell 3 basis points to 7.42 percent.

CALL MONEY

The inter-bank call money rate fell to 8.10/8.15 percent from Tuesday's close of 8.30/8.35 percent.

