Mumbai May 16 STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark index dropped 1.5 percent while
the 50-share NSE index was down 1.5 percent, tracking a
downturn in global equities and as the drop in the rupee
to five-month lows added to the risk aversion.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 3
basis points to 8.47 percent on a safe-haven bid, and as the
fall in global crude oil prices was seen further easing
inflationary pressures.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee fell below Tuesday's low of 54.15 to an
intraday session low of 54.27, and almost breaching a record low
of 54.30, but suspected intervention from the central bank
sparked a rebound.
The rupee was last trading at 54.23/235 versus its
Tuesday close of 53.79.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
India's 1-year OIS rate down 4 basis point at
7.99 percent, while 5-year OIS fell 3 basis
points to 7.42 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The inter-bank call money rate fell to 8.10/8.15
percent from Tuesday's close of 8.30/8.35 percent.
----------------------
