Indonesia April retail sales up 4.2 pct y/y, match March's pace
JAKARTA, June 9 Indonesia's retail sales in April rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday, matching the pace of growth in Match.
May 16 Staples Inc, the largest U.S. office supply chain, posted lower quarterly results as sales at its international business fell.
First-quarter net income fell to $187.1 million, or 27 cents per share, from $198.2 million, or 28 cents per share, a year ago.
Total sales fell marginally to $6.1 billion.
JAKARTA, June 9 Indonesia's retail sales in April rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday, matching the pace of growth in Match.
FRANKFURT, June 9 European broadcasters TF1 , ProSiebenSat.1 and Mediaset plan to set up a joint trading platform for digital video advertising to appeal to media agencies planning continent-wide campaigns.